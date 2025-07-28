Arada awards construction contract for Masaar Central retail centre

SHARJAH, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- Arada has awarded the main construction contract for Masaar Central, the retail and lifestyle hub at the heart of its forested megaproject in Sharjah.

Construction work is scheduled for completion by end-2026, coinciding with the full delivery of the remaining three residential phases of the AED9.5 billion community in the Suyoh district.

Valued at AED60 million, the construction contract to build Masaar Central has been awarded to Intermass, the well-established Sharjah-based contractor, which is already working on several residential phases at Masaar.

Masaar Central will provide a range of retail, dining, wellness, and education services across 53,000 square feet of gross leasable area, and will be anchored by a Carrefour supermarket, a Wellfit gym, and a Bright Star RGS nursery.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “Masaar Central will be the social and retail heart of the community, offering a high-quality, convenient and engaging environment that complements its forested surroundings. With half of Masaar already complete, 1,500 homes handed over and a vibrant community taking shape, this contract award brings us closer to completing all elements of the master plan by the end of 2026.”

Spread over a 19 million square foot area, Masaar features 3,000 villas and townhouses spread across six gated districts, all linked by a green spine featuring 70,000 trees.