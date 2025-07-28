‘Identity and Citizenship’ warns against online accounts misleading customers with promises of fast-track services

ABU DHABI, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security has urged all customers—citizens, residents, and visitors wishing to come to or live and work in the United Arab Emirates—to exercise caution when applying for services and to rely solely on authorised channels.

The Authority warned against responding to misleading advertisements promoted by unauthorized offices or companies through websites and social media platforms.

The Authority emphasised that it provides its services through simplified and user-friendly procedures via official approved channels, including its website, smart application, and authorised service centres and typing offices across the country.

It clarified that it has not granted any special privileges or facilitations to offices or companies that advertise on social media claiming to offer faster services with fewer procedures, with the aim of misleading customers and collecting money without legal basis.

The Authority warned of the growing presence of illegal online practices conducted by certain accounts on social media and websites, where such entities promote services allegedly offered by the Authority, claiming to expedite government services without fulfilling the required regulations or approved standards, in exchange for excessive fees.

The Authority stressed that these entities rely on deceptive advertising tactics to exploit customers, which damages the Authority’s reputation, creates security vulnerabilities, and contributes to the growth of a black market that undermines fairness and transparency in service delivery.

It confirmed that these suspicious practices are being monitored in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions in coordination with the competent legal authorities in the country.

