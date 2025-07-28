UAE carries out airdrops over Gaza for second consecutive day as part of ‘Birds of Goodness’ operation

GAZA, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has continued its humanitarian airdrop operations over isolated areas of the Gaza Strip as part of the “Birds of Goodness" initiative, conducting its 55th airdrop today, marking the second consecutive day of airborne aid deliveries.

These efforts fall under the umbrella of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, reaffirming the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their humanitarian suffering, especially in areas inaccessible by land due to the ongoing security situation.

Since the launch of the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, approximately 3,750 tonnes of vital humanitarian aid have been airdropped. These include essential food items and critical relief supplies designed to meet the urgent needs of families affected by the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This operation is part of the UAE’s broader, sustained humanitarian response to the deteriorating conditions in the Strip.

The UAE reaffirmed its ongoing coordination with regional and international partners to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in the Strip through all available channels, air, land, and sea. These efforts reflect the UAE’s deep-rooted humanitarian values and its leading global role in relief and aid operations.