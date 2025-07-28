Abdulla Al Hamed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, visited the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan, held under the theme "Earth to Ether".

Accompanied by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, Al Hamed was briefed on the pavilion’s key features, which highlight the UAE’s future-focused vision and its global contributions in sustainability, health, technology and space.

The pavilion also showcases the UAE’s achievements and its role in driving collective progress and empowering individuals through scientific research, innovation and youth engagement.

Al Hamed affirmed that the UAE’s participation in this global event reflects its strong commitment to fostering international cooperation and consolidating its role as a global bridge for dialogue and shared advancement. He emphasised the pavilion’s role in presenting the UAE’s development vision and inspiring experiences in innovation, sustainability and human development.

He praised the outstanding efforts behind the design of the pavilion, inspired by the palm tree as a symbol of deep heritage and Emirati identity, which contributed to attracting over one million visitors in just two months.

He also commended the pivotal role of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, for her direct supervision and close attention to every detail of the pavilion.

Al Hamed added that the UAE’s participation in Expo Osaka builds on the country’s ongoing vision of a future founded on sustainability and prosperity, through advancing global partnerships, knowledge exchange and a conscious balance between technological progress and environmental preservation. He recalled Abu Dhabi’s participation in Expo Osaka in 1970, marking the UAE’s first appearance at a World Expo.

The Chairman of the National Media Office also visited several other national pavilions, including those of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, which collectively highlight inspiring Gulf contributions.

He praised the ideas and interactive experiences showcased in these pavilions, which reflect the progress achieved by Gulf nations in innovation, sustainability and culture. He further commended the design efforts that reflect each country’s national identity and affirmed the importance of this diverse Gulf presence in strengthening the region’s positive global image.

Al Hamed also toured the host country Japan’s pavilion, commending the organisation of the exhibition and the richness of the cultural experience. He visited the pavilions of China and Brazil as well, where he explored pioneering initiatives in innovation and sustainability.