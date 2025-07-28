Al Dhaid Date Festival wraps up with record sales

SHARJAH, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival concluded on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid with exceptional success, drawing thousands of visitors throughout its five-day run.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition attracted over 30,000 visitors—a 25 percent increase from the previous edition—generated more than AED2 million in sales, and awarded 110 participants across various date competitions, solidifying the festival’s reputation as one of the leading agricultural and trade events in the region.

During the closing ceremony, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, presented awards to competition winners and acknowledged key partners for their contributions. Honourees included Rashid Khalifa Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Parents Council for Male and Female Students in the Central Region, and Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei, a heritage studies expert.

This year’s festival saw wide participation from major date producers, palm farmers across the UAE, and over 15 agricultural companies showcasing sustainable farming technologies.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais noted that the festival reflects Sharjah’s commitment to advancing agriculture through sector-specific initiatives and attracting companies offering advanced farming tools, training programmes, and consultations.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, highlighted the festival’s ongoing role in preserving traditional palm cultivation knowledge and integrating it with modern technologies to ensure the sustainability and resilience of the sector.

Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival, emphasised its dual focus on sustainable palm cultivation and cultural identity. Through traditional activities and competitions, visitors are introduced to the UAE’s deep-rooted agricultural heritage.

In line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, this edition spotlighted home-based businesses and productive families offering handmade crafts and authentic Emirati dishes. Exhibits included palm frond products, traditional foods, local honey, spice blends, and Arabic coffee.

This year featured new and expanded competitions for date varieties like Khneizi, Khalas, and Shishi, as well as elite categories for regional farmers. Special contests targeted women and children, along with red fig and local lemon categories.

The SCCI introduced the “Busharat Al-Qeith” initiative to recognise pioneering farmers with early harvests, aligning with the festival’s goal of encouraging excellence and innovation in agriculture.

The Organising Committee introduced AI technology into the judging of the flagship “Mazaiena Al Rutab” (Dates Beauty) contest. The system uses advanced analysis of date quality, size, and appearance, ensuring fair and efficient evaluations.

A series of expert-led workshops and seminars offered training in best practices and emerging technologies for palm care, reinforcing the festival’s role in both heritage preservation and agricultural advancement.

The festival hosted an interactive youth session by the Sharjah Youth Council (SYC) in collaboration with the UAE Youth Entrepreneurship Council. Themed “At the Heart of Sharjah Central Region.. Our Youth: Leadership and Growth,” the event launched the “Innovate with Dates” competition for 2026, encouraging youth to develop creative, commercially viable products from dates.

During the session, SYC announced the formation of the "Central Region Youth Council," set to launch on International Youth Day, August 12. The council will provide a platform for youth to shape local initiatives and drive regional development.