Hazza bin Zayed attends specialised demonstrations by 22nd cohort of national service recruits at Seih Al Hama Training Centre

AL AIN, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended a series of specialised demonstrations delivered by the 22nd cohort of the UAE National Service Programme (2024-2025) during a ceremonial event held at Seih Al Hama Training Centre in Al Ain Region.

The event was attended by Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al-Alawi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence, senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, and the recruits’ families.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza extended his congratulations to the recruits on their accomplishments throughout the UAE National Service Programme, encompassing both theoretical and practical training components.

He conveyed his sincere wishes for their continued success in serving the nation, protecting its interests and safeguarding its achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also reaffirmed the importance of aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, for all Emiratis to be actively engaged in the nation’s journey of advancement and development.

Moreover, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan urged the recruits to apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired to support the UAE Armed Forces with qualified talent and to further contribute to the capabilities of national institutions.

Highlighting the strategic role of the UAE National Service Programme, H.H. Sheikh Hazza underscored its significance in developing national competencies, empowering youth and preparing a generation capable of leading the future and supporting the nation’s comprehensive development journey.

He emphasised that responding to the call of duty represents a vital contribution to further strengthening national security, safeguarding sovereignty and upholding the UAE’s enduring values.

After commencing with the national anthem, the ceremony involved the demonstration of various tactical and combat drills, during which the recruits demonstrated high levels of physical fitness, advanced military discipline and operational readiness, reflecting their preparedness to defend the nation with pride and dedication.

The Deputy Commander of the Seih Al Hama Training Centre delivered a welcome address, extending his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the distinguished attendees and expressing the UAE Armed Forces’ pride in preparing a new cohort of national service recruits who stand ready to safeguard the UAE’s security and other interests.

He further emphasised that the UAE National Service Programme plays a vital role in fostering discipline, deepening national identity and instilling the core values of military service in both word and deed.