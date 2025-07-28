UN welcomes ceasefire agreement between Cambodia, Thailand

NEW YORK, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, describing it as a positive step towards ending ongoing hostilities and easing tensions.

In a statement attributed to Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Guterres urged both countries to fully respect the agreement and create a conducive environment to address outstanding issues and achieve lasting peace.

He reaffirmed the United Nations' readiness to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.