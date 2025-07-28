Hamdan bin Zayed attends specialised demonstrations by national service recruits at Liwa Training Centre

AL DHAFRA, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh ‏Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has attended specialised demonstrations by the 22nd cohort of the UAE National Service Programme for the 2024-2025 training year at Liwa Training Centre.

The event was attended by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with a number of senior officers of the Armed Forces, senior officials in Al Dhafra Region, and local dignitaries.

H.H. Sheikh ‏Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the readiness and discipline of the recruits, and their military skills and knowledge. Demonstrations included combat and tactical exercises, as well as infantry and team coordination displays that showcased recruits’ professionalism and discipline.

He praised the outcomes of the intensive training during the programme, which covered military sciences, physical fitness, martial arts and discipline, enhancing recruits’ capabilities in various fields.