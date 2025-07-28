Saudi-French led UN conference seeks revival of two-state solution

NEW YORK, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A high-level international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian cause and the implementation of the two-state solution commenced today at the United Nations Headquarters in New York under the joint chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France.

The conference aims to reaffirm international support for the two-state solution, plan and coordinate its implementation, and support efforts to end the occupation and establish an independent, sovereign State of Palestine living in peace and security.

In his opening remarks, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a stark warning, stressing that the two-state solution—described as the only credible path to peace—has reached “a breaking point” and is now “further away than ever.”

Guterres called for the conference to serve as “a pivotal turning point” and a rare opportunity to make irreversible progress, rather than “another exercise in well-meaning rhetoric.”

The Secretary-General reiterated that the two-state solution remains the only framework grounded in international law, based on two states living side by side along pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of both. He noted that the continuation of the conflict is not inevitable, and that a resolution is possible with “political will and courageous leadership.”

Guterres also highlighted the dire humanitarian conditions, condemning the “starvation of civilians” and “widespread destruction” in Gaza, while urging an end to unilateral actions.

He unequivocally stated that the creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank is illegal and must cease, describing the developments as part of a systematic erosion of the foundations of peace in the Middle East.

The two-day conference brings together more than 120 officials and delegates, and features three panel discussions addressing humanitarian aid and reconstruction, among other topics.