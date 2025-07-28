Trump, Starmer voice concern over Gaza humanitarian crisis

EDINBURGH, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during a joint appearance in Scotland, President Trump said, “We want to help. It’s a terrible situation. Israel bears significant responsibility for what is happening.” He noted that the United States and other nations were providing funds and food to Gaza, adding, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has to handle this somehow. I want Netanyahu to make sure they get food, and I want to make sure they get food.”

For his part, Starmer urged President Trump to see that the United States takes on a larger role in de-escalating the deepening food crisis in Gaza, describing the situation as extremely difficult.

“The people of Britain are horrified by what they have seen on their screens,” the Prime Minister added.