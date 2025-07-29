Rainstorms kill 30, cause major damage in Beijing

BEIJING, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The latest round of heavy rainstorms in Beijing has caused severe damage, particularly in the northern mountainous districts, where significant casualties and property damage have been reported.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), since the onset of the intense rainfall, Beijing has recorded an average precipitation of 165.9 mm citywide as of midnight Monday. The northern mountainous areas bore the brunt, with Miyun receiving 543.4 mm - the highest rainfall - while Huairou experienced the peak intensity.

The Beijing Municipal Flood Control Headquarters reported on Tuesday that the rainfall had resulted in 30 fatalities in the city as of midnight Monday.

In the affected areas, 31 road sections sustained damage, with 16 routes remaining impassable. Additionally, 136 villages experienced power outages, and damage to communication infrastructure was reported, including 62 severed fibre optic cables and 1,825 offline base stations.

So far, a total of 80,332 people have been relocated across Beijing.

In response to the severe flooding triggered by heavy downpours in several districts of Beijing, the National Disaster Reduction Commission activated an emergency relief response on Monday evening.