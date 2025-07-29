IACAD launches ‘Development of Mosque Lessons and Unification of Preaching Content’ project

DUBAI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has launched a new initiative under its IACAD-X projects: “Development of Mosque Lessons and Unification of Preaching Content”.

The project aims to enhance mosque lessons and standardise their content within a modern preaching framework that balances authenticity and adaptability. It seeks to meet contemporary societal needs while reinforcing the educational role of mosques within the community.

It is part of a broader strategic direction to reshape religious discourse in Dubai’s mosques by delivering structured, cohesive, and simplified content based on a comprehensive list of essential topics and core concepts.

These cover various areas relevant to people's daily lives and appeal to different age groups through interactive storytelling techniques. The messages are delivered in engaging formats - particularly for children and youth - within a time frame not exceeding five minutes.

Jasem Mohammed Al Khazraji, Project Lead, emphasised that this initiative represents a qualitative leap in the methodology of delivering religious lessons. It is centred on six core values, each addressed over a two-month cycle and renewed annually through the stories of the prophets, the Prophet’s biography, and Quranic verses - presented in a heartfelt and relatable language tailored to the needs of the new generation and delivered through live audience engagement.

He added that the project includes three main tracks designed to serve all mosque-goers, in addition to a recurring segment titled “Children and Families of the Neighbourhood”, which aims to strengthen family ties with the mosque and make it a central hub for positive values and upbringing.