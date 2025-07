KUWAIT, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 66 cents to US$71.59 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to Friday's US$72.25 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate varied, with the former going down by $1.60 to $70.04 pb, while the latter went up by $1.55 to $66.81 pb, according to the Kuwait News Agency.