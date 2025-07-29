UAE secures 3 medals at WGP#1 Waterjet World Series in Belgium

BRUSSELS, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirati athletes continue to impress on the global stage, as young rider Ali Al Ali delivered a remarkable achievement for the UAE’s jet ski scene, winning two silver medals in the Junior 4-Stroke and Junior 2-Stroke categories at the second round of the WGP#1 Waterjet World Series 2025.

Veteran rider Mohammed Mohsen also secured a bronze medal in the Veterans Runabout Limited category, after a highly competitive race against top international riders.

The tournament, held at the Lakes of Eau d’Heure in Belgium, featured over 200 competitors from 33 countries.

With this double podium finish, Al Ali has risen to second place in the overall world standings, significantly boosting his chances of capturing the title at the final round, scheduled to take place in Pattaya, Thailand, on 17th December.

Ahmed Al Tayyer was forced to withdraw due to a technical issue, while Saif Al Shuweihi exited the competition following a crash in one of the heats.

The WGP#1 Waterjet World Series is one of the world’s premier jet ski competitions, sanctioned by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA). The championship is held annually across three main rounds in Japan, Belgium, and Thailand.