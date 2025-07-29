Dozens killed, injured in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

GAZA, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Several Palestinians were martyred and others injured early Tuesday as Israeli warplanes bombed several areas in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian medical sources, two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a residential apartment in western Gaza.

The sources added that eight Palestinians were martyred, and 11 others were injured in an airstrike on a house in the north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. In a separate attack, four citizens were killed and others were injured when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Mina area in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces continued to shell various areas east of Gaza City, particularly the Tuffah neighbourhood, causing further destruction and panic among residents.

On Monday, 30 Palestinians were killed in Nuseirat refugee camp after Israeli forces struck a number of residential houses.

Since the start of Israel’s aggression on 7th October 2023, at least 59,921 Palestinians - the majority of them children and women - have been killed, and 145,233 others injured, according to the latest available figures. The true toll is believed to be higher, as many victims remain trapped under rubble or in areas inaccessible to emergency responders.