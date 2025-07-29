Abu Dhabi completes 95% of first phase of Environmental Centennial 2071 plan

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), in collaboration with its strategic partners, announced that 95 percent of the first phase plan of the Abu Dhabi Environmental Centennial 2071 was successfully completed by the end of 2024.

This remarkable success was achieved in only the second year of the plan’s rollout in 2023 - further driving the emirate’s environmental sustainability agenda with the ambitious goal of making Abu Dhabi a global leader in environmental and climate action by 2071.

The Government of Abu Dhabi has achieved 359 milestones and positive outcomes under the plan, with 63 initiatives exceeding their targeted goals.

These achievements were made possible through the active participation of several key government entities including the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Mobility, and Abu Dhabi Maritime.

The government’s international collaborations also span more than 24 countries worldwide to help fulfil the plan’s objectives.

Commenting on this achievement, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Integrated Environmental Policy and Planning Sector at EAD, said, “This remarkable achievement, which has exceeded expectations, is the result of collaborative efforts among leading government entities that place sustainability at the heart of their priorities – fully aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision. These outcomes reflect our strong belief in collective action and the spirit of positivity that continues to guide us and our partners forward in achieving the Abu Dhabi Environmental Centennial 2071 goals.”

The first pathway, “a vibrant emirate, thriving in nature,” achieved an 88 percent completion rate, encompassing several key accomplishments. These include the implementation of a comprehensive aquaculture development plan, the launch of the UAE’s first hydrogeological map – which serves as a national reference for groundwater resource assessment – plus the development of a comprehensive sustainable agricultural development plan and the creation of an integrated air quality modelling framework.

Other milestones include the launch of Abu Dhabi’s Guide for the Safe Use of Bicycles and E-scooters, the update of infrastructure guidelines for micro-mobility, and the development of a research agenda and observatory plan for indoor air quality in priority sectors.

The second pathway, “green force resilient to climate change”, exceeded its set targets, reaching a completion rate of 102 percent. This pathway saw the implementation of numerous projects and initiatives, including the development of the 2025-2050 Environmental Climate Adaptation Plan in conjunction with 41 entities, the establishment of smart agriculture standards to ensure sustainable food security and the formulation of a comprehensive energy sector policy framework, consisting of 93 initiatives extending to 2035.

It also included the design and implementation of hydrogen and electric bus charging infrastructure, and the launch of electric bus operations – a project that went on to win a global innovation award in sustainability. Additional achievements include the development of a Marine Sector Sustainability Action Plan and the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030.

Under the third pathway, “enablers for future environmental leadership,” participating entities achieved a 97 percent completion rate. Highlights include the launch of the Emirate’s “Dark Sky” general policy – an initiative aimed at reducing nighttime light pollution – and the introduction of a community engagement initiative to co-design solutions for air and noise quality.

In the area of environmental education and awareness, Abu Dhabi hosted the 12th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC), reinforcing international cooperation and launched the seventh edition of the Sustainable Schools Initiative.

Additionally, a Marine Sustainability Research Centre was established under the emirate’s marine sector, and “Sukun” – the world’s largest 3D-printed water taxi- was launched. An intelligent soil quality monitoring system was also developed, integrating AI, remote sensing and spectroscopy for pollutant detection.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with its strategic partners, continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leadership role in environmental and climate action.