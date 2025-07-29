DWTC Hospitality serves over half million guests across 1,401 events in H1 2025

DUBAI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today announced robust H1 2025 results for its Hospitality division, serving over 527,000 guests across 1,401 events, a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent in guests and 6.7 percent in events catered.

This continued growth reinforces DWTC Hospitality’s position as a leading provider of large-scale and bespoke catering services in the UAE, renowned for operational excellence, culinary innovation, and customer-centric service delivery.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “In a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, our H1 2025 performance reflects DWTC Hospitality’s agility and ambition in reimagining the guest experience. By combining operational scale, culinary creativity, and strategic partnerships, we are proud to support Dubai’s growing events economy with hospitality experiences that set new benchmarks.”

Exhibition catering witnessed standout growth, serving 132,146 guests across 50 events, more than double the number of guests served in H1 2024, marking a 105 percent increase. This surge reflects DWTC’s ability to cater to increasingly complex and large-scale exhibitions, reaffirming its status as the region’s leading exhibition catering provider.

The conferences and associations segment also recorded strong growth, with DWTC Hospitality serving 57,289 guests across 30 events, marking a 23 percent increase from 46,500 guests in H1 2024. While event count remained consistent, the rise in attendees underscores DWTC’s growing appeal as a preferred partner for business events focused on networking and knowledge exchange.

DWTC’s diverse catering portfolio continued to deliver strong results as Non-exhibition DICEC events increased 38 percent, with 477 events catered while External events rose 4 percent to 687, including high-profile events such as the Dubai International Boat Show and Meydan Dubai World Cup.

These figures highlight the division’s capacity to deliver seamless, high-volume catering across both DWTC venues as well as at external sites.

DWTC Hospitality achieved notable industry recognition at the Emirates Salon Culinaire 2025, securing 51 medals across categories. For the third consecutive year, the team was honoured with the prestigious Best Effort by an Individual Establishment award, reinforcing DWTC’s leadership in culinary innovation and skill.

DWTC Hospitality remains focused on scaling capabilities and investing in future-ready infrastructure to support continued growth. With the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) and increasing demand for premium catering experiences, the division is well-positioned to contribute to Dubai’s economic diversification and status as a global destination for world-class events.

As a full-service provider, DWTC Hospitality offers end-to-end event solutions including award-winning catering and end-to-end event planning, supporting everything from exhibitions and conferences to private events and weddings, with the ability to cater up to 40,000 guests per day.