Microsoft Edge transforms into AI browser with new Copilot Mode

WASHINGTON, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Microsoft has begun testing a new experimental Copilot Mode inside its Edge browser, introducing advanced AI features designed to enhance user productivity and browsing experience.

The AI-powered mode allows Copilot to access all open tabs in the browser. This capability allows it to perform tasks such as comparing hotels, summarising shopping options across multiple pages, and booking restaurants, streamlining user decision-making across complex web tasks.

It also supports voice commands for browsing websites or opening tabs dedicated to product comparisons.

With user permission, Microsoft plans to allow Copilot to access browsing history and stored credentials, enabling it to execute reservations on the user's behalf.

This development is part of a broader integration of Copilot into the browser, supported by Copilot Vision, a feature designed to organise current and past browsing activity.

Microsoft explained that Copilot mode will be available optionally to users, with the ability to enable or disable it in the browser settings. It noted that if users do not enable the new mode, they will still be able to use Edge as usual.

This new mode is experimental and is expected to evolve over time. It will be available free of charge for a limited time, with restrictions on the use of some of its features, suggesting it may be linked to a paid subscription service in the future.

