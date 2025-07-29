L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France returns for second edition in January 2026

DUBAI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France has announced that the event's second edition will take place on 25th January 2026.

Organised with the support of official partner Škoda and government partner Dubai Sports Council, the world-class cycling event is set to attract more participants, while offering an expanded weekend programme of activities.

The inaugural edition of L’Étape Dubai welcomed over 1,000 participants, including 243 international riders and 266 Emiratis, making it the largest first-edition amateur cycling event of its kind in the UAE. The race featured 101 km and 50 km competitive courses, a 20 km family-friendly ride and kids’ races, passing key landmarks across the city.

The 2026 edition of L’Étape Dubai aims to increase the participation to a total 2,000 cyclists across the various categories. It also set to welcome legendary former Tour de France riders to the UAE, building on the participation of three former Tour de France riders in 2025.

Essa Sharif, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, said, "I am confident that the next edition will be even more successful, thanks to the heightened stature of cycling in Dubai and the availability of tracks extending hundreds of kilometers across the city. This is in addition to the increasing number of people practicing this wonderful sport, and the extensive experience of the Dubai Sports Council and the organising committee in hosting cycling races.”

He added that hosting the race in January, during Dubai’s pleasant winter weather, offers an ideal opening to what is expected to be a packed season of international cycling events.

Antoine Quiers of A.S.O, organisers of the Tour de France, xpressed his eagerness to deliver a standout experience in the second edition of L’Étape Dubai, crediting the event’s partners and supporters for the success of the inaugural race.

Fairouz Al Qazi, race director of L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France powered by Škoda, confirmed that the strong interest in the event reflects the continued growth of cycling in the UAE, as early registration opened for participants in the upcoming edition.