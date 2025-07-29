Ma’an celebrates success of season one of Ahl Al Ataa’ TV series

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an celebrated the success of Ahl Al Ataa’, a first-of-its-kind TV series that documents the impact of community contributions across Abu Dhabi, produced in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Media Network.

The inspiring project embodied the values of giving and community cohesion in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the role of the media in empowering the community and promoting awareness and public engagement.

Coinciding with the ‘Year of Community’, Ahl Al Ataa’ comes as part of the ‘From the Community to the Community’ initiative, launched by the Authority to foster a culture of giving and community participation in the Emirate.

The initiative reflects the Authority’s core mission to promote community cohesion and engage individuals in providing impactful, long-term and effective solutions.

During an event held at Rosewood Abu Dhabi in attendance of Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD), Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, and esteemed partners, attendees celebrated the success of the series.

It ranked fourth in viewership and secured second place in reach among Ramadan programms, with viewership of each episode reaching more than 240,000 on Emarat TV, and more than 300,000 viewers on Abu Dhabi TV, reflecting the wide interaction and great public interest in its purposeful content.

Aired during the month of Ramadan, the series showcased 15 unique stories of people from the community of Abu Dhabi who were facing challenges in various aspects. In the voices of the beneficiaries, the programme highlighted the positive impact of community contributions in improving their quality of life and enhancing social cohesion.

Each of the episodes demonstrated different priorities that were addressed with the support of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an through their diverse channels of contribution, supporting the community in creating solutions to key societal priorities in the capital.

The TV series has shed light on the importance of community engagement as a key pillar in building a cohesive and collaborative community. It covered a range of topics that highlight the impact of collective community contributions on beneficiaries through various initiatives and programmes, such as Halfway Houses, ‘I deserve a Life’ for cancer patients, Abu Dhabi Dialysis Centre, ‘New Smiles Change Lives’ for those born with cleft conditions, ‘Journey of Generations’ programme for senior citizens, and many more.

Reaffirming its role in connecting individuals and corporations to support impactful social programmes, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an announced Season Two of Ahl Al Ataa' during the event, cementing its ongoing commitment to promote community initiatives that embody the spirit of giving.