Abdulla Al Hamed holds media, academic meetings in Osaka ahead of BRIDGE Summit

OSAKA, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, held a series of meetings with media and academic leaders in the Japanese city of Osaka, accompanied by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office.

The visit marks the start of Al Hamed’s Asia tour to prepare for the upcoming BRIDGE Summit, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this December.

The tour reflects the NMO Chairman's commitment to strengthening international cooperation and expanding strategic partnerships with leading global institutions in media, education, thought leadership and advanced technology.

During the meetings, Al Hamed discussed prospects for joint cooperation with prominent Japanese institutions and individuals. The discussions focused on the integration of traditional and new media, the role of universities and cultural institutions in preparing the next generation of media and thought leaders, and the value of creative platforms in fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Al Hamed stressed that the Bridge Summit presents a strategic opportunity to align global media and cultural efforts amid a rapidly changing landscape. He emphasised that building partnerships with esteemed organisations such as Japan’s public broadcaster, Tokyo International University and leading media platforms supports the UAE’s position as a global centre for media and intellectual dialogue.

The meetings included Takeshi Shibasaki, Executive Producer and Head of Co-production at Japan's public broadcasting organisation (NHK) Value Development Center; Mika Sugiura, Editor-in-Chief of Japan Forward; Cy West, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka; and Wada Masashi, Honorary Professor at Tokyo International University.