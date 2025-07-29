Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Spain

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed city, Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, who came to greet H.H. Sheikh Saud to mark the beginning of his tenure.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his new role in strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields.

For his part, Ambassador Pin Godos expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the UAE’s regional and global standing as well as the ongoing sustainable development witnessed in Ras Al Khaimah.