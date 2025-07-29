World Free Zones Organisation to host its 12th World Congress in Panama City next year

DUBAI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Free Zones Organisation (World FZO) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Panama to host the 12th annual World FZO’s World Congress in the country’s capital, Panama City, in July 2026.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World FZO; and Julio Moltó, Minister of Commerce and Industries at the Government of the Republic of Panama, in the presence of ministers from the Government of Panama, besides senior officials from both sides.

The announcement was made during an official visit led by Dr. Al Zarooni to Panama City, where he met with José Raúl Molino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama. The visit was aimed at further expanding international cooperation in the free zones sector, underscoring the growing global presence of the Organisation and its role in shaping the future of free zones worldwide.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate to deliver a high-calibre edition of the World FZO World Congress – an internationally recognised platform that convenes decision-makers, free zone leaders, and investors from more than 100 countries, in addition to attracting major economic institutions from around the world. The event is also expected to strengthen Panama’s global standing as a hub for trade and logistics and enhance its visibility on the international investment map.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, said, “The World FZO is committed to forging strategic partnerships that enhance the role of free zones as drivers of global growth, based on the importance of developing platforms for international dialogue and cooperation to keep up with the major shifts taking place in the global economy."

“Our cooperation with the government of Panama represents a key milestone in our efforts to outreach to Latin American markets and strengthen cooperation with governments and economic institutions in this vital region. Home to one of the world’s most successful and innovative free zones, and renowned globally for its Canal, an engineering landmark and one of the most vital channels of international trade, this country stands as a pillar of economic resilience and global connectivity, which make it an inspiring model for our members worldwide,” Dr. Al Zarooni added.

For his part, Julio Moltó said, “Hosting the Congress represents a strategic step that highlights Panama's position as a global investment gateway and opens new prospects for regional cooperation, technology, and investment. We are committed to providing all the necessary elements to ensure the success of this crucial event, in cooperation with the Organisation."

“We value our strategic partnership with World FZO and look forward to leveraging its extensive experience in the development and administration of free zones internationally, which will enhance the competitiveness of Panama’s business environment and open our economy to global markets,” Moltó added.

On the sidelines of the visit, the World FZO delegation led by Dr. Al Zarooni toured the Colón Free Trade Zone, which is recognised for its strategic geographic location and advanced logistics capabilities. The delegation reviewed key infrastructure and facilities and met with several officials responsible for managing the zone’s operations. They held discussions with local officials to explore ways to enhance the operational efficiency of free zones through digital governance and smart transformation, in line with the requirements of cross-border trade and the digital economy.

The delegation also visited the Panama Canal, one of the world's most important maritime passages, where they were briefed on its operational framework, efforts to modernise it, and its critical role in enabling international trade flows and reinforcing the resilience of global supply chains.

In addition, the delegation visited the PANAPARK Free Zone, where they were welcomed by Magda Echeverria, the facility’s CEO, and received a comprehensive briefing on the Park’s contribution to Panama’s economic development. The visit underscored PANAPARK’s unique value proposition in attracting innovation-driven investments and strengthening the country’s industrial and logistics sectors.

Visits of this nature align with the World FZO’s commitment to enhancing the role of free zones as integrated centres for creativity, investment, and production, and to highlight successful regional and global models, further enhancing integration and the exchange of expertise among its members.

Preparations are ongoing for the 11th edition of the World FZO World Congress, which is set to take place in Hainan province, China, from 10-12 October 2025, in collaboration with the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau. The back-to-back hosting of the Congress in China and then Panama reflects the growing momentum of the World FZO on the international stage and is a representation of the Organisation’s vision for strategic multilateral relationships and reinforcing the role of free zones in promoting sustainable, interconnected global growth.

The World FZO World Congress is the world's premier gathering of free zone leaders, government officials, investors, and trade experts. It brings together more than 1,500 delegates from over 100 countries, bringing together a select group of decision-makers, including heads of state and government, ministers of economy and trade, and high-level representatives from global industry, trade, and investment sectors.

The Congress serves as a dynamic platform for policy alignment, investment promotion, knowledge exchange, and driving innovation and sustainable economic growth in free zones around the world.