SEC approves executive regulations of Human Resources Law

SHARJAH, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the Council, on Tuesday morning at the Ruler's Office.

During the meeting, the SEC discussed various important issues, focusing on how to effectively monitor the performance of government departments and agencies.

The Council also discussed updating laws and regulations to ensure that workers' rights are protected in Sharjah.

The Council has approved new rules based on Decree-Law No. (2) of 2025 that focus on human resources in Sharjah. These changes aim to create clear and effective guidelines for managing and developing the workforce. The goal is to enhance the work environment, clarify the roles and responsibilities of employees in government jobs, and promote efficiency, fairness, and job security in alignment with the government's goals for the emirate.​

The executive regulations outline the procedures for how employees and government agencies interact and manage their work relationships. These regulations encompass a comprehensive set of rules and guidelines that address various administrative topics. In total, there are nine main sections, 130 articles detailing specific points, 33 tables for easy reference, and 30 forms and applications that employees may need to use.

The regulations cover various aspects of employment and hiring practices. They establish guidelines for various committees that oversee these processes, as well as rules governing bonuses, incentives, and benefits. There are also details about how promotions work and how to resolve any workplace status issues.

Additionally, the regulations outline rules for working hours, leave policies, and expectations for workplace behavior. They specify when disciplinary actions can be taken and the circumstances under which an employee may be terminated. Finally, there are some concluding points that wrap up the regulations.

The Council has approved new rules to enhance the efficiency of the Sharjah Government. This is part of their ongoing effort to modernise systems, support local talent, and foster a work environment that prioritises innovation and productivity. The Council also encouraged all Sharjah Government employees to work harder and more sincerely to help achieve the vision set by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and to support the overall growth goals of the emirate.