MoHAP, Behavioural Science Group partner to apply behavioural insights for community wellbeing

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a strategic partnership with the Behavioural Science Group (BSG) at the Office of Development Affairs- Presidential Court, Development Affairs focused on applying behavioural science to health and social policy in the UAE.

The partnership aims to integrate behavioural insight methodologies into the design and implementation of health and community policies, in line with the government's directives to deliver more proactive, people-focused services.

It also seeks to incorporate behavioural science into government initiatives by designing evidence-based interventions that encourage healthy lifestyle choices and enhance the overall quality of life. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both parties to develop innovative, data-driven, and research-backed solutions that deliver measurable and lasting impact.

The collaboration will include specialised capacity-building and skills development programmes for Ministry of Health and Prevention staff, delivered under the guidance of experts from the Behavioural Science Group.

It will also harness advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to support behavioural diagnostics and design targeted, effective interventions based on a deep understanding of human behaviour in key areas such as public health and sustainable development.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed the importance of the partnership, adding that it represents a significant development in the Ministry’s strategy aimed at building a more proactive, innovative, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem, one that focuses on promoting human health and is supported by scientific understanding of social behaviour.”

He noted that incorporating behavioural insights into health policy design and awareness initiatives is key to promoting preventive lifestyles and aligns with MoHAP’s vision, which aims to develop an integrated preventive and therapeutic healthcare system built on innovation and digital data, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

Al Olama added that this partnership will strengthen commitment to good governance and provide high-quality health services managed by specialised professionals and designed in line with the needs and aspirations of the community.

For his part, Rabie Abu Shakra, Executive Director at the Office of Development Affairs, stressed the importance of this strategic partnership, which embodies the shared vision of both parties that behavioural science is an effective enabler of public policy and decision-making.

He noted that its diverse tools and methodologies allow for the design of realistic, evidence-based solutions that are tailored to the UAE’s unique context and aligned with the nation's aspirations to enhance the quality of life across society.