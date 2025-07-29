UN agencies warn key food, nutrition indicators exceed famine thresholds in Gaza

GENEVA, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Gaza faces the grave risk of famine as food consumption and nutrition indicators have reached their worst levels since the conflict began, according to data shared in the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Alert.

The report confirms that two of three famine thresholds have already been breached in parts of the territory. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF warn that time is running out to deliver a full-scale humanitarian response.

Ongoing conflict, the collapse of essential services, and severe restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid have created catastrophic food security conditions across Gaza. Food consumption—the first core famine indicator—has drastically declined, with 39 percent of the population now going days without eating. Over 500,000 people—almost a quarter of Gaza’s population—are enduring famine-like conditions, while the rest face emergency levels of hunger.

Acute malnutrition—the second famine indicator—is rising at an unprecedented pace. In Gaza City, malnutrition rates among children under five have quadrupled in two months to 16.5 percent, significantly increasing the risk of death from hunger.

While reports of starvation-related deaths continue to emerge, collecting robust data remains difficult as health systems—already severely weakened after nearly three years of conflict—are on the verge of collapse.

“Gaza is now on the brink of a full-scale famine. People are starving not because food is unavailable, but because access is blocked, local agrifood systems have collapsed, and families can no longer sustain even the most basic livelihoods,” said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu. “We urgently need safe and sustained humanitarian access and immediate support to restore local food production and livelihoods.”

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said, “The unbearable suffering of the people of Gaza is already clear for the world to see. Waiting for official confirmation of famine to deliver life-saving food aid is unconscionable. We need to flood Gaza with large-scale food aid—immediately and without obstruction—and keep it flowing every day to prevent mass starvation.”

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell added, “Emaciated children and babies are dying from malnutrition in Gaza. Without immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, parents will remain powerless to save their children from a preventable condition.”

As of July 2025, all 320,000 children under five in Gaza are at risk of acute malnutrition. Thousands are suffering from severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form of undernutrition. With fewer than 15 percent of essential nutrition services currently functioning, the risk of death among infants and young children is at its highest.

In June alone, 6,500 children were treated for malnutrition—the highest number since the conflict began. In July, 5,000 cases were recorded in the first two weeks.

Despite limited reopening of crossings, humanitarian aid entering Gaza remains far below requirements. Over 62,000 tonnes of food and nutrition assistance are needed monthly to meet basic humanitarian needs. Commercial food imports are also critical to ensure access to fresh produce, dairy and proteins.

Fuel, clean water and other vital supplies remain scarce, undermining efforts to prevent famine and protect children’s lives.

The UN agencies welcomed new commitments to improve humanitarian access, including humanitarian pauses, and urged immediate action to scale up the delivery of food and nutrition aid.

They reiterated their calls for: An immediate and sustained ceasefire to end hostilities, facilitate the safe release of hostages and enable life-saving humanitarian operations; Sustained, safe and unimpeded access through all crossings to deliver food, nutrition supplies, fuel, clean water and medical assistance; The urgent restoration of commercial supply chains and local markets, alongside the protection of civilians and aid workers and the rehabilitation of essential services, especially health, water and sanitation; Investment in the recovery of local food systems, including the revitalisation of bakeries, markets and agriculture.