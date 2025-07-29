Abu Dhabi expands operation of autonomous taxis to Al Reem, Al Maryah Islands

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s (SASC) strategy, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility ), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced the expansion of autonomous taxi services to include Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, in collaboration with WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, as well as Uber and Tawasul Transport as the local operator of the project.

The initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s ambition to build an AI-powered mobility ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a regional hub for smart and sustainable transport. The expansion aligns with the emirate’s smart transport strategy, which aims to make 25 percent of all trips rely on smart mobility by 2040.

With this latest addition, autonomous taxis now cover nearly half of Abu Dhabi's core areas, further integrating AI-driven transport into the city's daily life. Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands—major residential, commercial and financial hubs—were selected due to their complex traffic patterns and high demand for reliable urban mobility. The initiative demonstrates the readiness of WeRide’s technology to meet real-world traffic challenges.

The expansion builds on services already operating on Yas and Saadiyat Islands, as well as connections to Zayed International Airport. Since the launch of autonomous taxis on the Uber platform in December 2024, the fleet has tripled in size. The Integrated Transport Centre is working to roll out the service to additional areas on Abu Dhabi Island, paving the way for full-scale commercial deployment.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “This expansion marks an important milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards realising its vision for a smarter and safer mobility system. We are extending the deployment of autonomous vehicles to high-density areas to provide safer and more efficient travel experiences in line with Abu Dhabi’s smart transport strategy.”

He added, “We are committed to innovative and sustainable solutions that improve quality of life. By working with our strategic partners, we are accelerating progress and enhancing the transport experience for all.”

Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International at WeRide, said, “Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands are dynamic, high-demand areas. This expansion allows us to showcase our technology in complex settings and accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles across Abu Dhabi.”

Mohamad Jardaneh, Head of Autonomous Mobility, Middle East at Uber, added, “We’re pleased to bring autonomous rides to more people in Abu Dhabi. With strong engagement since launch, 2025 is the year AV technology enters the mainstream.”

Abu Dhabi is the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to commercially operate autonomous vehicles. With a fleet of 44 AVs, the emirate has established itself as a regional leader in smart mobility, driven by strategic partnerships with global firms such as WeRide, Space42, Uber and Tawasul Transport.

WeRide’s Abu Dhabi fleet is its largest outside the US and China, underscoring the emirate’s growing role as a global hub for innovation in sustainable mobility.