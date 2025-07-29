MOCCAE launches first edition of MUSTADEEM to empower youth in sustainability

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has launched the first edition of the MUSTADEEM programme in collaboration with Silal and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), as part of the ‘Year of Community’.

MUSTADEEM aims to equip Emirati youth aged 13 to 16 with hands-on experience in agriculture, laboratory research and environmental health. The programme is designed to enhance professional readiness and instil values of sustainability and innovation through practical, science-led learning.

This first edition will run from 4th to 8th August, with two parallel tracks: one hosted by Silal at the Innovation Oasis in Al Ain, and the other by ICBA at its Dubai headquarters.

Her Excellency Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the programme is a practical model to build national talent in key sectors, especially in light of increasing environmental and climate challenges.

She said, “By equipping youth with deep knowledge and practical skills, we aim to empower them to embrace sustainability in their daily lives and future careers. MUSTADEEM will serve as a platform for activating their role in supporting national efforts to achieve long-term sustainability objectives.”

She added that the programme promotes a culture of environmental responsibility in line with the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “Through engaging educational and training platforms, youth will acquire the tools needed to address local and global environmental challenges and develop innovative, sustainable solutions,” she said.

The initiative offers an integrated educational experience, including soil and water labs, post-harvest activities, crop health workshops, and awareness sessions in professional safety. It also includes interactive elements such as ‘Escape the Room’ to foster critical thinking and analytical skills.

The programme is designed as a long-term platform to be expanded in future editions through collaboration with national entities, specialised institutions, academia and the private sector. It seeks to provide youth with a comprehensive understanding of how sectors intersect, enabling them to develop integrated solutions to complex environmental issues in support of the UAE’s green economy goals.

His Excellency Dhafer Al Qasimi, CEO of Silal, said, “Our partnership with the Ministry and ICBA reflects our shared goal of equipping young Emiratis with the skills to lead in agriculture and food technology. MUSTADEEM combines applied knowledge with practical experience to drive sustainable change.”

He added that modern agricultural technology plays a critical role in ensuring food security. The programme introduces participants to innovations in greenhouses, post-harvest technologies and supply chain efficiency, preparing a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.

Dr Tarifa Alzaabi, Director-General of ICBA, said, “As climate impacts grow and natural resource pressure intensifies, investing in science and youth is essential to ensure long-term sustainability. This programme opens the doors of our labs to students, helping them see how science can turn environmental challenges like water scarcity into opportunities.”

She added, “Beyond training, we aim to inspire participants to embrace scientific inquiry and innovation. This will help build a national pool of scientific talent that can safeguard the UAE’s food and water security.”

MUSTADEEM aims to develop a generation capable of shaping the UAE’s sustainable future. By raising awareness of climate issues and promoting responsible agricultural practices, the programme strengthens food security and prepares youth for careers in environment and sustainability. It supports national goals by developing human capital and fostering environmental and economic balance, reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in sustainability.