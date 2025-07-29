Ministry of Finance organises first ‘Customer Council’ under ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme

DUBAI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance has launched the first Customer Council under the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, innovation and efficiency in public service delivery.

The programme supports national efforts to eliminate redundant procedures, reduce duplication across government entities and improve the customer experience, while advancing a more agile and responsive government model.

In its second phase, the programme targets unnecessary digital administrative processes and redundant approvals. It focuses on modernising digital systems and integrating artificial intelligence technologies to build a smart, digital government that meets public expectations and strengthens the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the Customer Council demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to customer-centric policymaking. “Customers are the primary driver of improvement and innovation. This Council provides a platform for listening directly to customer challenges and turning feedback into tangible inputs that help us simplify procedures and boost public financial performance.”

He added that the programme reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership and represents a shift towards fast and efficient public services. “Through the three Customer Councils scheduled this year, we aim to enhance the customer journey and co-design solutions that meet the aspirations of society.”

AlKhoori also highlighted the Ministry’s pride in receiving the Zero Government Bureaucracy Award in the ‘Engaging People’ category, recognising its success in transforming customer feedback into measurable improvements.

The Customer Council serves as a mechanism for evaluating real-life customer experiences, identifying administrative burdens, and guiding redesigns to eliminate inefficiencies. It helps the Ministry measure the impact of implemented changes, prioritise high-impact challenges and test redesigned workflows for effectiveness.

The initiative will proceed in three phases through to the end of 2025. The first focuses on identifying customer pain points. The second will redesign the customer journey using participatory methods. The third will involve testing and finalising improved service models ahead of implementation.

In parallel, the Ministry is conducting an awareness campaign to familiarise staff with the methodology. The campaign highlights how reducing bureaucracy can improve quality of life and business operations. It also aims to equip employees with the skills to actively support the streamlining of government services, fostering a shared and results-driven culture of excellence.