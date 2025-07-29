Anwar Gargash receives US Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, today received Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of her tenure.

Dr. Gargash affirmed the depth of the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, and the ongoing efforts to strengthen them across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both nations and benefits their peoples.

He also commended the ambassador's efforts in advancing bilateral relations and wished her continued success in her future endeavours.