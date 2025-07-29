UAE stresses peace, security as pillars of global stability, development

GENEVA, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed the importance of promoting international peace and security as the cornerstone for achieving stability among nations and advancing sustainable development, in line with the Charter of the United Nations.

His remarks came during his participation, along with the accompanying delegation from the UAE Parliamentary Division, in a high-level meeting on upholding the UN Charter and international law to safeguard peace and security.

The event was organised by the General Secretariat of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 29th to 31st July 2025.

The meeting seeks to reaffirm the role of multilateral institutions and diplomatic efforts in resolving conflicts peacefully, while highlighting the contribution of parliaments in upholding the core principles of the UN Charter in preserving global peace and stability.