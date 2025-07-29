DTC delivers net profit of AED105.4 million in Q2 2025

DUBAI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) announced strong financial results for Q2 and H1 2025, driven by fleet expansion and higher demand across mobility segments.

Q2 2025 revenue rose 18 percent year-on-year to AED625.2 million, with H1 revenue up 11 percent to AED1.2 billion.

The Company’s net profit for Q2 surged 33 percent year-on-year to AED105.4 million, supported by increased trips and improved operating efficiency. EBITDA grew 30 percent to AED180.6 million, with a Q2 margin of 29 percent.

The taxi segment generated AED539.7 million in Q2 revenue, up 18 percent year-on-year, as the operational fleet reached 6,210 vehicles, including 335 electric taxis.

Limousine revenue grew 8 percent to AED30.5 million, and the delivery bike segment recorded a 102 percent jump to AED18.2 million. Bus revenue declined 12 percent due to contractual changes.

DTC completed 13.6 million trips in Q2, a 19 percent increase, with its total operational fleet reaching 10,180 vehicles as of June 2025. The Company ended the period with a cash balance of AED236 million and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.2x.

Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chairman of DTC, said the results reflect consistent execution and innovation, supported by Dubai’s dynamic mobility landscape. The Board approved an interim dividend of AED160.7 million (6.43 fils per share) for H1 2025, in line with DTC’s policy to distribute at least 85 percent of annual net profit.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of DTC, highlighted sustained momentum across core segments and strategic milestones, including onboarding over 6,000 taxis to the Bolt platform to build the UAE’s largest e-hailing ecosystem. He also cited DTC’s partnership with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility to deploy 200 BYD SEAL electric taxis, supporting the Company’s target of full fleet electrification by 2040.

DTC reaffirmed its outlook for continued growth, backed by infrastructure investment, rising population, and tourism inflows. The Company will continue to focus on operational excellence and digital integration to strengthen its leadership in smart and sustainable mobility.