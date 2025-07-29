International Conference on Human Fraternity opens in Jakarta

JAKARTA, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Conference on Human Fraternity commenced today in Jakarta, organised by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), in collaboration with the Indonesian International Islamic University (IIIU), under the theme “Advancing Human Fraternity Amid Global Uncertainty: Towards a More Peaceful and Prosperous Civilisation”.

The opening ceremony was attended by Khaled Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of HCHF; Pratikno, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs of Indonesia; Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and the Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of East Timor; Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research; Professor Jamhari Makruf, Rector of the Indonesian International Islamic University; alongside a number of ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions in Jakarta, senior officials and prominent figures.

The two-day conference features the participation of government officials, religious leaders, academics, civil society representatives and activists from around the world.

In his opening remarks, Al Ghaith expressed his sincere gratitude to Indonesia for its unwavering support for the values of coexistence, peace and human fraternity, noting that its steadfast commitment to promoting dialogue, unity and mutual respect among peoples and cultures serves as a source of great inspiration to all of humanity.

He highlighted that the 2023 Global Peace Index showed a decline in peacefulness in more than 50 countries, underscoring the Higher Committee’s resolve to intensify efforts to build trust and deepen mutual understanding among communities across the globe.

Al Ghaith noted that the Committee’s work is guided by the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and the late Pope Francis. The document calls for prioritising peace, dialogue and humanity over division and hatred.

This conference, he said, aims to embody that noble message by offering a platform for knowledge exchange and practical solutions to foster a more just and peaceful world.

He further affirmed that education is a top priority for the Higher Committee, which believes in embedding the values of fraternity and respect in children from early learning stages.

Al Ghaith announced the launch of a strategic partnership with the Indonesian International Islamic University to establish the “Institute for Human Fraternity”, a virtual institute dedicated to research and education on spreading and promoting the values of human fraternity globally.

For his part, Pratikno thanked the Higher Committee for its vision, noting Indonesia’s experience in realising coexistence and unity, with more than 280 million Indonesians embodying these values in daily life.

He stressed that Indonesia’s experience reveals key truths: that human fraternity cannot be imposed from above but must grow from the grassroots; it cannot be realised solely through laws but requires a change of hearts and minds; and it cannot survive on goodwill alone but demands concrete actions.

Professor Jamhari Makruf affirmed that the call for human fraternity is more urgent than ever in the face of global challenges ranging from climate crises to conflicts, and that no solution will be sustainable unless founded on mutual respect, solidarity and shared responsibility among members of the human family.

The conference’s first day tackled pressing global challenges. Speakers called for practical strategies to strengthen the values of human fraternity and to build bridges in an increasingly divided world. Sessions addressed themes such as cross-border fraternity, rights and social justice, the role of media in fostering understanding, climate change and its widespread impact, global crises, environmental justice, and the importance of compassion, tolerance, respect and interfaith dialogue to counter extremism and religious discrimination.