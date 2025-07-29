ENEC, Samsung C&T Corporation sign agreement to advance global nuclear energy collaboration

SEOUL, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Samsung C&T Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly evaluate and pursue opportunities in civil nuclear energy development and investment internationally.

The agreement brings together ENEC’s global nuclear leadership and Samsung C&T’s deep engineering and infrastructure expertise to support the deployment of clean, dispatchable electricity worldwide.

The MoU sets the stage for collaboration across several key areas. These include potential investment in conventional nuclear projects such as new builds, restarts, and brownfield Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity in the US; future deployment of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies in the UAE, US, and internationally; evaluation of opportunities in nuclear-powered hydrogen production in South Korea and other markets; investment in US-based nuclear service and equipment companies; and the joint assessment of the development and financing of a nuclear power plant in Romania.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “Nuclear energy has a pivotal role in delivering clean electricity at scale to meet rapidly growing global demand. ENEC has demonstrated that with the right strategy and partnerships, nuclear projects can be delivered safely on time, and to the highest national and international standards. Through this MoU with Samsung C&T, we are expanding our global collaboration efforts to enable new nuclear deployment, investment, and innovation. Together, we will explore projects that deliver real impact for countries seeking energy security, decarbonisation, and long-term economic growth.”

Oh Sechul, President and CEO of Samsung C&T, said, “To ensure the stable supply of clean energy, nuclear power plays an essential role as a reliable baseload source. By combining the advanced technologies and global networks that both companies have built in the large-scale nuclear and SMR sectors, I look forward to creating synergies through close collaboration.”

The signing is aligned with ENEC’s international strategy and its ADVANCE program, which accelerates the evaluation and potential deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies. It also supports the UAE’s wider Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and positions ENEC as a catalyst for global clean energy cooperation.

As the developer and operator of the four-unit Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, ENEC has delivered one of the most successful new nuclear programs globally. Barakah generates 40 TWh of clean electricity annually, providing 25 percent of the UAE’s total electricity demand. It is the largest source of clean electricity in the region and has avoided more than 22 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

ENEC is now leveraging this expertise through global partnerships to invest, partner and cooperate with other nations and companies to realise the benefits of civil nuclear energy.