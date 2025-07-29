MBRF launches ‘Knowledge Lounge’ in Canada to promote Arabic language globally

TORONTO, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has launched its Knowledge Lounge initiative in Canada, advancing its mission to promote Arabic reading and sustainable knowledge development globally.

The initiative aims to foster analytical and critical thinking across diverse communities.

The inaugural session was held in Toronto in partnership with the Mosaic Foundation and featured Hussein Darwish from the Dubai International Program for Writing and Hind Zareef, Director of the Mosaic Foundation.

Darwish said the initiative creates an open space for discussion among readers, authors and experts, rooted in the belief that knowledge shapes individuals and societies.

Zareef praised the collaboration as a vital contribution to elevating Arabic globally, enhancing cultural connections and intellectual engagement.

This launch follows earlier international expansions to Sydney and Melbourne in March 2025, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation of the UAE and the Global Youth Council in Australia.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said the expansion aligns with the Foundation’s goal to connect Arab readers worldwide and strengthen the presence of Arabic in global discourse. He added that the initiative supports knowledge sustainability and nurtures creative, knowledge-based societies.

Throughout July, the Knowledge Lounge is hosting sessions across the UAE. These include workshops in Dubai at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, literary discussions in Abu Dhabi, Khor Fakkan, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, and youth-focused sessions in partnership with Al-Naqsh platform and the Dubai International Program for Writing.

In collaboration with the Digital Knowledge Center, sessions will also explore topics in digital transformation and cosmology. Internationally, a session in Australia will examine the book Soft Power: Volunteer Work and Humanitarian Giving Following Zayed’s Footsteps by Adel Al Shamry.

The Knowledge Lounge continues to expand its reach, uniting communities through reading and fostering meaningful cultural exchange.