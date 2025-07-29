UAE continues airdrops over Gaza for third consecutive day as part of ‘Birds of Goodness’ operation

GAZA, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, continued the airdrop of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip under the ‘Birds of Goodness’ initiative, with the 56th airdrop carried out today for the third consecutive day.

These efforts are part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', reflecting the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and providing urgent relief in light of the severe humanitarian challenges they face, especially in areas that are difficult to access by land due to the security situation.

Since the launch of the initiative, the total aid airdropped has reached approximately 3,763 tonnes of essential food and relief supplies. A total of 195 aircraft have been used to deliver these urgently needed items to affected families, reaffirming the UAE’s continued support for the Palestinian people.

The UAE reiterated its commitment to ongoing coordination with regional and international partners to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those in need across Gaza through all available means, in line with its longstanding humanitarian approach and active global role in relief and aid operations.