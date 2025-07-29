Al Ain Zoo celebrates International Tiger Day to promote biodiversity

AL AIN, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Ain Zoo is celebrating International Tiger Day, observed annually on 29th July, to highlight its ongoing role in protecting endangered species and to promote greater public awareness about the importance of conserving biodiversity.

As part of its educational and engaging programming, the Zoo invites visitors to its latest Amur tiger experience, held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10:00 AM.

These sessions offer a rare opportunity to observe enrichment presentation and listen to the animal care team share insights into the unique traits and behaviours of the Amur tiger, as well as the urgent global efforts being made to protect this majestic subspecies from extinction. Visitors can also explore the newly opened Amur Tiger Habitat, which provides a dynamic and immersive environment modelled after the tigers’ native habitat.

Designed to meet the highest standards of animal welfare, the exhibit features a spacious outdoor zone complete with shaded resting areas, cooling platforms, water Ponds, and a cave-like shelter to ensure the tigers’ comfort and wellbeing. Behind the scenes, advanced enrichment features including a chilled Ponds and misting systems, enhance the animals’ environment while offering guests a deeper understanding of modern zoological care.

The Habitat also includes an interactive training area that fosters educational engagement for visitors of all ages. Al Ain Zoo is home to several endangered big cats, including the Amur tiger, Bengal tiger, Arabian leopard, and Jaguar.

Through Specialised care, immersive exhibits, and community-driven awareness campaigns, the Zoo remains a leading advocate for wildlife protection and environmental stewardship. In line with its commitment to guest comfort during the summer months, Al Ain Zoo continues to roll out seasonal initiatives that enhance the visitor experience.

Among them is a complimentary vehicle service operating throughout the Zoo until the end of August 2025, allowing guests to explore the park with ease.

Visitors can also enjoy year-round experiences such as giraffe feeding, Ring-tailed Lemur interactions, bird and reptile encounters, and engaging storytelling sessions featuring African and Arabian wildlife, including the sand cat and Amur tiger.

The experience is further enriched with access to the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre and the Al Ain Safari, offering a journey through nature that blends education with adventure. Through its dedication to animal welfare, education, and public engagement, Al Ain Zoo continues to position itself as a cornerstone of conservation efforts in the region and a destination where families can learn, connect, and be inspired to care for the natural world.