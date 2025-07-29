UAE Cyber Security Council, Ministry of Defence boost strategic collaboration

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council and the Ministry of Defence have announced the continued enhancement of strategic cooperation to strengthen cybersecurity governance, drive innovation, and bolster digital resilience, in line with the UAE’s vision and firm commitment to cybersecurity as a key pillar of national security.

The Council and the Ministry discussed mechanisms for unifying efforts to reinforce the national cybersecurity system, highlighting the critical role of close cooperation in protecting the country’s vital digital infrastructure.

This cooperation builds on the solid partnership between the Cyber Security Council and the Ministry of Defence, as reflected in key events such as the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2024, the Government Cybersecurity Summit 2024, and the IDEX & NAVDEX 2025 exhibitions.

These platforms highlight the UAE’s proactive approach to strengthening cyber resilience, fostering innovation, and ensuring a secure digital future.

The Ministry of Defence and the Cyber Security Council reaffirmed their firm commitment to national cybersecurity, underscoring the central role of the National Cybersecurity Strategy in protecting the UAE’s digital landscape.

Under the directives of the wise leadership, the Ministry of Defence fully adheres to this strategy and incorporates its principles into the military doctrine of the UAE Armed Forces.

This strategic cooperation affirms the country’s unified cybersecurity approach, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leader in resilience and cyber defence.

The Cyber Defence Directorate at the Ministry of Defence actively participates in awareness sessions, cyber drills, and events organised by the Cyber Security Council.

During a meeting between Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Ali Mohamed Al Saridi, Director of the Cyber Defence Directorate at the Ministry of Defence, both sides emphasised the importance of the cyber drill held during IDEX 2025. The exercise involved 22 trainees, all from the defence and military sector, with most representing the Ministry of Defence.

The drill simulated an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) ransomware attack scenario, depicting a real-world cyber threat that could disrupt critical infrastructure. This military cyber drill is part of a broader series developed by the Cybersecurity Council and reflects the Ministry of Defence’s leadership in implementing such initiatives. It served as a vital platform to enhance national defence capabilities, promote knowledge exchange, and raise cyber readiness across military and strategic sectors.