Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on church in Democratic Republic of Congo

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Catholic Church in Kumanda, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent civilians and injured others.

The Council categorically rejected such terrorist acts, which contravene the teachings of Islam, all divine religions, international laws, conventions, and universal human and ethical values that prohibit attacks on places of worship and mandate their protection, preservation, and respect.

The Muslim Council of Elders underscored that targeting places of worship constitutes a flagrant assault on the sanctity of human life and sacred sites, representing an indefensible crime under any pretext. It reaffirmed its unwavering stance against all forms of violence and terrorism, urging resolute action to counter extremist groups that aim to sow destruction, chaos, and instability.

The Council extended its heartfelt condolences to the Democratic Republic of Congo—its leadership and people—and to the families of the innocent victims, praying that Almighty Allah grants them patience and solace, and a swift recovery to those injured.