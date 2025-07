ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. 93 of 2025 promoting His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, to the rank of General.

The Decree shall be published in the official gazette and shall be effective from the date of issuance.