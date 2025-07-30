Sharjah Charity International provides AED10.7m in housing aid to 1,170 beneficiaries

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced it has extended housing assistance to 1,170 beneficiaries during the first half of this year, with a total value of AED10.7 million. This initiative is aimed at offering recipients a dignified standard of living, ensuring residential and social stability, and supporting family cohesion.

Executive Director Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem affirmed that the charity remains dedicated to its mission of community service and social solidarity by renovating homes for families in need as part of its one-time assistance programmes.

He stressed that the organisation spares no effort in helping those in need and encouraged individuals to submit assistance requests through the association’s website. He also invited applicants to contact the toll-free call centre at 80014 to learn more about the available support options.