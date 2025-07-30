Sharjah Social Services Department offers publications at House of Wisdom

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) places great importance on disseminating studies and research conducted by the Knowledge Office, especially in public places frequently visited by community members. Therefore, its publications are available at the House of Wisdom Library, a frequently visited library.

Dr. Jassim Al Hammadi, Director of the SSSD Knowledge Office, emphasised that making these publications available in public libraries complements the department's role in supporting decision-makers and educating community members. He noted that the goal is not for profit, but rather to spread awareness and guidance and provide factual information based on field research.

Al Hammadi explained that publications are based on the real needs of the community and cover a variety of topics affecting various groups, such as children, women, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

They also address a number of social phenomena and reports related to the family. The department began providing these publications in 2017, in addition to publishing them monthly on the department's official website: sssd.shj.ae.