Creative Media Authority celebrates 10 years of empowering young talent at Media Summer Camp

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Creative Media Authority (CMA) has announced the completion of its tenth annual Media Summer Camp, marking a decade of inspiring and equipping the next generation of media professionals in the UAE.

First launched in 2016, the initiative is a testament to the belief that developing and nurturing talent from an early age is a key pillar in shaping a competitive and sustainable creative media industry.

The camp was established to introduce children aged between eight and 12 to the creative and professional opportunities within the media sector. It has since evolved into one of the UAE’s leading platforms for nurturing young storytellers, filmmakers, and content creators. To date, it has welcomed more than 390 students, 77 percent of whom are Emirati.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director-General of CMA, said, “The Media Summer Camp has become a cornerstone of our efforts to build a future-ready creative sector. Reaching our tenth edition reflects the UAE’s long-term commitment to nurturing local talent and inspiring the next generation to view the media industry as a space for opportunity, innovation, and national pride.”

Over the years, the programme has grown significantly in both scale and impact. In 2020, it expanded to engage a broader age group, welcoming participants aged 12-15 years. In 2021, the camp extended its reach internationally through collaboration with the Office of Cultural and Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosting students from Bahrain, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

Longstanding partnerships with organisations such as Abu Dhabi Media Network, CNN, Bidaya Media, the Korean Cultural Centre, Ubisoft, twofour54, Sandstorm Comics, and other public and private entities have continually enriched the programme with diverse expertise. In recent editions, new creative media partners, including IMI Media Academy, E-Stars, Abu Dhabi Gaming and the Al Naliyah podcast, have joined to lead sessions across various specialised fields.

The camp's impact is reflected not only in its content but also in the community it has built. CMA has engaged 217 volunteers to date, many of whom are alumni who returned as mentors, demonstrating the programme’s spirit of continuity and growth. Over the past decade, former participants have gone on to become presenters on Majid TV, pursue media studies, launch creative projects, and establish their own businesses, which are clear reflections of the camp’s enduring legacy.

To honour its tenth edition, CMA has brought back alumni, longstanding partners, and community mentors who have shaped the camp’s journey. This milestone also aligns with the Year of Community, reinforcing the authority’s commitment to intergenerational learning and community-rooted creativity, with sessions highlighting core UAE values such as hospitality, respect, and social cohesion.

Aysha Al Jneibi, Director, Talent Management at CMA, said, “From the beginning, this programme has been about encouraging young people to explore their creative potential. By giving them the tools to experiment with storytelling, production, and collaboration at this age, we are cultivating the skills and confidence that shape future media professionals, a legacy the programme proudly upholds.”