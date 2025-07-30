Ghitha Holding reports AED2.61 billion revenue for H1 2025

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ghitha Holding PJSC, a subsidiary of IHC, has announced its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended 30th June 2025, with revenue growth and improved gross profit.

During the first half of 2025, the group revenue rose to AED2.61 billion, up 6.7 percent compared to same period last year. Gross profit reached AED599.4 million, an increase of 23 percent YoY, reflecting the effectiveness of Ghitha’s strategic pivot toward margin-led growth.

Falal Ameen, Ghitha Holding’s CEO, said, “Our first-half results demonstrate the strength of our strategy, with a clear focus on profitable growth, disciplined portfolio integration, and value-driven execution. Growth was driven by a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal margin expansion.

"We continue to reshape our customer and channel mix, placing greater emphasis on profitable verticals, pricing discipline, and high-performing segments, a model that has consistently proven to strengthen our profitability and long-term sustainability. We also launched the SAP S/4HANA programme during the period, an important step in modernising our digital backbone to support future scalability and national food security goals.’’

As part of its broader strategy to expand across various food segments, Ghitha continued to strengthen key verticals through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) In H1 2025, its subsidiary Al Ain Farms acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm, a leading UAE-based poultry producer.

The transaction, along with the successful acquisition of Arabian Farms last year, has further strengthened Ghitha’s position in the protein vertical and reflects its long-term commitment to scaling high-demand categories within the national food value chain.

Ghitha will build on this momentum by accelerating its operational transformation and advancing integration across its value chain. With the digitalisation programme underway and a robust M&A pipeline, the Group is well-positioned to drive scalable growth while reinforcing food system resilience in alignment with national priorities.