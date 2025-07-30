Abdullah bin Salem appoints new Town Planning and Survey director

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, issued a council resolution regarding the promotion and appointment of a director for the Department of Town Planning and Survey.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah has confirmed the promotion of Engineer Ali Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, who has been serving as the Director of the Survey Department, to a higher role. Al Muhairi will assume the position of Director of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, to the rank of "Department Director" under the Sharjah Government Special Jobs System.