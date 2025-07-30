NMDC Group posts AED13.4 billion revenue in H1

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging, today announced its financial results for the first six months of 2025.

The Group reported revenue of AED13.4 billion, representing a 10 percent year-on-year increase in H1 2025, with net profit rising 20 percent over the same period to AED1.8 billion, demonstrating improving operational and net profit margins.

NMDC Group’s proven ability to deliver high-quality, tailored, turnkey solutions to clients that shape the future has driven continued progress and steady growth, with a backlog of AED66.2 billion and AED15.1 billion in awarded projects. The Group continues to build its pipeline of projects, valued at around AED100 billion.

In Q2 2025, Group revenue rose 5 percent year-on-year to AED7.1 billion, while net profit came at AED971 million, up 18 percent year-on-year, reflecting operational discipline and margin expansion.

NMDC LTS business unit, in Q2, completed the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Emdad, a UAE based integrated oilfield service provider; the transaction unlocks new opportunities and diversifies the Group’s portfolio into opex-driven oilfield services.

Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NMDC Group, said, “NMDC Group continues to play a central role in advancing the UAE’s industrial strategy, guided by our clear vision of delivering innovative solutions shaping the future. Our strong H1 performance reflects disciplined execution, strategic partnerships and a clear focus on national value. Beyond financial growth, we are expanding the country’s industrial base and strengthening our position as a trusted platform for global investment and sustainable growth.”

Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, stated, “Our H1 performance reflects the strength of our operating model and our ability to execute at scale. We have expanded technical capacity, accelerated localisation and deepened our delivery footprint across key markets. Our strategic partnerships are already translating into new opportunities and long-term value. As demand for complex infrastructure grows, NMDC Group is leading – with speed, precision and impact.”