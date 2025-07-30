UAE President and UK Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The two sides discussed developments in the Middle East and efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They also affirmed the two countries' commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

The two sides underscored the importance of advancing towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution as the path to fostering stability in the region and building a better future for all its countries and peoples.

His Highness the President emphasised the need to reach an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of its residents.

During the call, His Highness commended the British Prime Minister’s statements regarding the United Kingdom’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine. His Highness and the British Prime Minister also discussed cooperation between the UAE and United Kingdom in various fields and ways to enhance ties to serve mutual interests. They affirmed their commitment to further building upon the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and United Kingdom to benefit their peoples and support peace and security regionally and internationally.