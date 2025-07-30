UAE, Ukraine explore ways to strengthen parliamentary relations

GENEVA, 30th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Olena Kondratiuk, Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation and emphasised the importance of continued coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest.

The two sides emphasised the need to unify stances in international parliamentary forums. They reiterated their commitment to advancing joint parliamentary action as a means of strengthening the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and Ukraine.

They also highlighted the vital role of parliamentary friendship groups and diplomacy in supporting shared interests, expanding cooperation across various fields, and contributing to the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of both nations.

Several FNC members attended the meeting.