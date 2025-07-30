Sharjah Ruler appoints Maryam Majid Al Shamsi as Head of SSSD

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a new appointment in the government.

Mariam Majid Saeed Al Shamsi, previously the Director of the Social Services Department, has officially been promoted to Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). This significant appointment also grants her a seat on the Sharjah Executive Council, which plays a crucial role in shaping key decisions within the emirate.

In her new role, Mariam will take on the responsibilities of her predecessor and collaborate with various government councils and committees to improve social services throughout Sharjah.