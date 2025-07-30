Sharjah Ruler appoints Sultan Al Ketbi head of Municipal Affairs

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree concerning the transfer, promotion, and appointment of the Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

In the Decree, Sultan Mohammed bin Mu'adhd bin Saeed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi is transferred from the Sharjah Department of Human Resources to the Department of Municipal Affairs. He has been promoted to the rank of “Chairman” in accordance with the Sharjah Government Special Jobs System and appointed as the Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs, as well as a member of the Sharjah Executive Council.